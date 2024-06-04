US Police Arrest Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Islam Times - The US police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters who entered the Israeli consulate building in San Francisco.

According to AP on Monday, the number of the arrested is not still clear, yet the AP reporters said the police handcuffed around 50 people and took them away in vans from the protest site.Pro-Palestinian protesters entered the Israeli consulate building on Monday and occupied it for several hours.They installed placards on the walls of the consulate which signified their demand, the end of the Israeli war on Gaza, and the freedom of Palestine.Since October 7, the Israeli regime has waged such an all-out war and blockade on Gaza that have led to the martyrdom of nearly 36,500 Palestinians and the injury of over 82,700 others.The American student protest movement began on April 17 at Columbia University in New York; the protesting students called on the universities to cut off their relations with the Israeli institutions involved in the war on Gaza.