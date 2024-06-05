Iranian Military Advisor Martyred in Israeli Regime Raid in Syria

Islam Times - An Iranian military advisor with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was martyred in an Israeli regime's air strike in Syria.

Saeed Abyar was martyred in the Israeli regime's fighter jets' raid on Aleppo, in northern Syria. No more details are available yet on the deadly incident.Upon a formal invitation by the Syrian government, Iran has deployed its military advisors in the Middle Eastern country to fight terrorists, including the remnants of the Daesh terror group.In early October, seven Iranian military advisors were martyred in Israeli air strikes on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Syrian capital Damascus, prompting Iran to retaliate against the regime. Hundreds of missiles and drones were fired into the occupied territories in the punitive operation dubbed True Promise.