0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 08:34

At Least 2 Killed in Plane Crash in South Brazil

Story Code : 1139810
At Least 2 Killed in Plane Crash in South Brazil
The small plane was flying from the city of Governador Valadares in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais to Florianopolis, the capital of Santa Catarina, and crashed Monday evening after reporting an emergency landing, Xinhua reported.

The wreckage of the plane was found in a hard-to-reach wooded area in the city of Itapoa in Santa Catarina.

The Air Force is investigating the reasons that led the pilot to make contact with the airport in the city of Joinville, in north of Santa Catarina, to attempt an emergency landing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
5 June 2024
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
5 June 2024
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
5 June 2024
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
5 June 2024
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
5 June 2024
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
5 June 2024
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime's Tze'elim military Base
5 June 2024
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
4 June 2024
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
4 June 2024
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
4 June 2024
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
4 June 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
4 June 2024