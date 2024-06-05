0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 21:27

Germany's Scholz Calls on European Defense Partners to Cooperate More

Story Code : 1139942
Germany
"Today we see more clearly than ever how important it is to have a European and German defense industry that can continuously produce all major types of weapons and the necessary ammunition," he told the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) in Berlin, DPA reported.

He said Germany had "given the industry too much of a wide berth in the past," but "that is over. Russia's attack on Ukraine in violation of international law has presented the whole of Germany with a new security policy reality."

Scholz said he was "strongly in favor of maintaining and expanding production capacities. That is why we will order 20 more Eurofighters in this legislative period, in addition to the 38 aircraft that are currently still in the pipeline."

Closer cooperation between European partners is necessary, he added, to avoid duplication that Europe cannot afford. What is needed, he said, is focus to reflect the strengths of the respective industries, to promote interoperability between Europe's armed forces. German industry should be "right at the forefront," he added.

Earlier, he said the government has "the greatest interest in a strong aerospace industry in Germany and Europe."

The industry is responding to current geopolitical challenges with innovations, said Michael Schollhorn, president of the German Aerospace Industries Association. "Civil aviation is presenting advances in sustainability that will also become a competitive advantage."

However, the industry is also "under pressure" and needs to be able to rely on defense budgets and orders for the security of medium-sized companies and suppliers whose capacities and capabilities will be "crucial in the future," he said.

The ILA features some 600 exhibitors from 30 countries, at a fair running until Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
5 June 2024
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
5 June 2024
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
5 June 2024
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
5 June 2024
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
5 June 2024
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
5 June 2024
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime's Tze'elim military Base
5 June 2024
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
4 June 2024
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
4 June 2024
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
4 June 2024
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
4 June 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
4 June 2024