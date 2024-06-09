Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine

Islam Times - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed her country’s readiness for international cooperation with Iran to support the Palestinian nation.

In a meeting with the caretaker foreign minister of Iran, held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Developing Eight (D8) countries in Istanbul on Saturday, Marsudi paid tribute to late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.She also noted that Indonesia is determined to carry out the previous agreements with Iran.Marsudi further voiced Indonesia’s readiness to strengthen international cooperation with Iran in support of the Palestinian people.The top Indonesian diplomat pledged that she will step up her efforts to provide aid for the people of Palestine and protect their inalienable and legitimate rights.The D8 has held an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Istanbul to address the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.At least 36,801 people killed and 83,680 wounded in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.