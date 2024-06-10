Iran, Italy Discuss Reconstruction of Syria

Islam Times - Iranian and Italian representatives talked about the latest developments in Syria, plans to assist in the reconstruction of the Arab country, and helping displaced Syrians to return home.

Senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Italian special envoy for Syria, Stefano Ravagnan, in a meeting discussed the latest developments in Syria.Expressing concern about the Syrian people’s economic problems and a decline in international humanitarian aid for the Arab country, the Iranian and Italian diplomats stressed the need for the initial stage of reconstruction of Syria to pave the way for the return of the Syrian displaced citizens and refugees.Khaji and Ravagnan also highlighted the importance of continuing political processes in Syria and holding the Constitutional Committee meetings.In an address to the UN Security Council last week, Iran’s UN ambassador denounced the Western sanctions for exacerbating the plight of the most vulnerable segments of the Syrian society, prolonging the crisis, and worsening the suffering endured by the Syrian population.