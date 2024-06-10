0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 02:39

Iran, Italy Discuss Reconstruction of Syria

Story Code : 1140728
Iran, Italy Discuss Reconstruction of Syria
Senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Italian special envoy for Syria, Stefano Ravagnan, in a meeting discussed the latest developments in Syria.

Expressing concern about the Syrian people’s economic problems and a decline in international humanitarian aid for the Arab country, the Iranian and Italian diplomats stressed the need for the initial stage of reconstruction of Syria to pave the way for the return of the Syrian displaced citizens and refugees.

Khaji and Ravagnan also highlighted the importance of continuing political processes in Syria and holding the Constitutional Committee meetings.

In an address to the UN Security Council last week, Iran’s UN ambassador denounced the Western sanctions for exacerbating the plight of the most vulnerable segments of the Syrian society, prolonging the crisis, and worsening the suffering endured by the Syrian population.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024