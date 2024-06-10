Islam Times - Kuwait has joined a chorus of voices denouncing Israel's attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, which on Saturday killed at least 210 people and injured more than 400.

In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a “heinous crime” that constitutes a “flagrant violation of international law.”The ministry also called on the international community and the UN Security Council to “shoulder their responsibilities in stopping that barbaric aggression” against Palestinians.The office of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa confirmed that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is seeking an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Israel’s attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp that killed 210 people.International intervention is needed to address Israeli aggression against Palestinian people and to enforce UN resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, the president’s office said in a post on social media.The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday "strongly" condemned the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza."Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately," Josep Borrell said on X."Three-stage plan is the way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing," Borrell said, referring to a so-called cease-fire plan backed by the US.In a post on X, the UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said that “images of death and devastation following Israel’s military operation” in Nuseirat show the war in Gaza is “only growing more horrific.”“Seeing bloodied patients being treated on hospital floors, we are reminded that health care in Gaza is hanging by a thread,” Griffiths added.There was panic as Israel carried out massive strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday.Bodies were scattered across every corner of the refugee camp following the attack, which killed 210 people.“We saw missiles flying over our heads. Nobody is protecting us,” a Palestinian woman in the camp told Al Jazeera.“We don’t know where the children are. We lost them, and now we are being displaced for a third time with no idea where to go.”Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported that its medical staff are treating “an overwhelming number of severely injured patients” at Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals in central Gaza.“In one hour, we’ve received about 50 badly injured patients,” said Chris Hook, the MSF medical referent at Nasser Hospital.“There are people with multiple major open fractures. We’ve got several unconscious children. The intensive care unit is full, and more patients are arriving,” Hook said.Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.