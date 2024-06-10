0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 02:45

10 Dead after Militants Shoot at Bus in Kashmir

Story Code : 1140733
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday, causing at least 10 to die after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said, according to Euronews.

The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi when it came under attack in the region's Reasi district, senior administrative officer Vishesh Mahajan said.

Some of the victims had gunshot wounds, a police officer said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left several others injured.

The police officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters.

Local news sites posted videos on X showing the aftermath of the bus crash.
