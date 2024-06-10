0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:05

Malaysia Calls on D-8 Countries to Cut Ties with Israel

Story Code : 1140738
Malaysia Calls on D-8 Countries to Cut Ties with Israel
In an extraordinary meeting of D-8 foreign ministers in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, Hasan also urged member states of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) not to render any assistance to the Israeli regime because that would help fund the Israeli military and its illegal occupation of Palestinian lands.

The Malaysian foreign minister also reiterated his country’s unwavering stance on the issue of Palestine, calling on the D-8 to collectively support the plea for a permanent and effective ceasefire in Gaza, increase humanitarian assistance, and ensure safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal sliver.

He urged D-8 members to establish and formalize collaboration between the bloc and the State of Palestine.

According to a Malaysian Foreign Ministry statement, Malaysia and D-8 member states showcased strong support for the Palestinian cause, as reflected in the communiqué of the extraordinary meeting of D-8 foreign ministers.

“Malaysia and D-8 member states expressed their strong condemnation of Israel’s continued aggression in the Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and reaffirmed their solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

“The declaration demanded an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, and voiced support for all efforts aimed at empowering the Palestinian economy, as well as reconstruction of Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces,” the statement read.

Israel unleashed the Gaza onslaught on October 7 after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 37,084 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 84,494 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
