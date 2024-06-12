Hezbollah: Israel to Be Surprised if It Launches New War on Lebanon

Islam Times - A senior Hezbollah official says much greater surprises than the ones that have stunned the Zionists so far are in store in case the Tel Aviv regime opts to launch a new war on Lebanon.

“What Hezbollah has already exhibited in the course of the battle in support of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon is simply representative of a fraction of its military capabilities," Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Monday.“Hezbollah has huge surprises for the Zionist enemy. The enemy cannot bet on the factor of time; because we have enough strength to continue the battle. This is the battle out of which we will ultimately emerge victorious,” he added.He further noted that the outstanding capabilities of the Axis of Resistance have enabled it to take control of the struggle, establish new equations and force the Tel Aviv regime to agree to its equations.Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah is not looking for a large-scale war, saying, “If the enemy wants to launch a new war [on Lebanon], we will not hesitate to answer back. Israelis well know such a fact.”The deputy head of Hezbollah stated that the unfolding strategic developments are in favor of the Axis of Resistance, and the enemy will realize the huge losses they have suffered at all levels after this war.Sheikh Qassem stated that no matter how much Zionists would try to prolong the war and no matter how much the US administration would support them, they will never achieve anything.“One of the major achievements recorded in the aftermath of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was that the whole world is now talking about the Palestinian cause and standing up against the fake Zionist entity,” he pointed out.Back on June 4, Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, said Hezbollah is fully prepared for any possible scenario.He dismissed the Zionist regime’s threat of military action against Lebanon, stressing that such intimidation is simply meant to improve the Israeli forces’ morale amid the Gaza war.“The Zionist entity knows that these threats are on object of ridicule among the parties that are well aware of its [military] … weaknesses. The enemy may opt to commit a folly against Lebanon, but such an action will be tantamount to its suicide,” Raad pointed out.The senior Lebanese legislator added that Israel cannot restore its lost security, noting that its sole available option is to end its aggression against Gaza.The Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked southern Lebanon since October 7, when it launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed at least 37,124 Palestinians, most of them women and children.In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.At least 455 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, including more than 80 civilians, according to an AFP tally.Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006. The resistance forced the regime to retreat in both conflicts.