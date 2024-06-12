Islam Times - Four soldiers were killed and another seven were wounded in the Gaza Strip when a booby-trapped building collapsed on them, Israeli regime's military said Tuesday, according to local media.

Zionist Israeli regime's military said in a statement on Tuesday that as the battle against Palestinian Resistance Hamas in the south and center of the Gaza Strip continues, four soldiers were killed and another seven were wounded in the Gaza Strip when a booby-trapped building collapsed on them, Times of Israeli reported.The military said that their deaths brought the number of troops killed during Israel’s ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and amid operations along the border to 300. The toll includes a police officer killed on Saturday during an operation to rescue four captives, which left hundreds of Palestinians martyred.All four soldiers served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, the criminal military added.