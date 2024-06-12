0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 02:20

Four Zionist Israeli Regime's Troops Killed in Gaza: Army

Zionist Israeli regime's military said in a statement on Tuesday that as the battle against Palestinian Resistance Hamas in the south and center of the Gaza Strip continues, four soldiers were killed and another seven were wounded in the Gaza Strip when a booby-trapped building collapsed on them, Times of Israeli reported.

The military said that their deaths brought the number of troops killed during Israel’s ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and amid operations along the border to 300. The toll includes a police officer killed on Saturday during an operation to rescue four captives, which left hundreds of Palestinians martyred. 

All four soldiers served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, the criminal military added.
