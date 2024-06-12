0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 02:23

Pakistani Army: Security Forces Eliminate 11 Terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

Story Code : 1141191
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

According to Samma TV, the army statement further read that during the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralized while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

On Monday, seven Pakistan army soldiers were martyred when their vehicle hit an IED in the Lakki Marwat district.

The ISPR in its press release said that cleaning of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present there.
