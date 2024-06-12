0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 02:24

Iran Acting FM : Supporting Zionist Regime Shows Essence of Unilateral Order

Story Code : 1141192
Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks at the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.

The acting Iranian foreign minister stressed the significance of the emerging multilateral coalition within BRICS for establishing new global financial, economic, trade, and political structures, highlighting the impact of Western unilateralism in endorsing the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Bagheri Kani characterized Gaza as the ultimate display of unilateralism's outcomes, highlighting the deaths of tens of thousands of innocents, the slaughter of women and children, the displacement of helpless people, the killing of numerous journalists and international organization members, the obliteration of urban infrastructure, the ruin of multiple medical, religious, educational, and administrative facilities, the proliferation of diverse diseases among the oppressed populace, and above all, the provision of military, financial, logistical, political, legal, and media backing to the occupying and discriminatory regime as merely a fraction of the unilateral world order's nature.

The Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that the struggle against occupation is an undeniable reality as long as occupation persists. Therefore, the only enduring solution is the prompt and unconditional cessation of the occupation of all territories, followed by a United Nations-supervised referendum involving all Palestinians—Muslims, Christians, and Jews—to decide the future of the Palestinian nation and state, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani highlighted the tactics of intimidation used by dominant systems, such as economic sanctions,  pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has endured years of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States. Despite this, Iran has managed to forge a new path of progress under such pressures through the concept of a resistance economy. This approach involves implementing flexible internal mechanisms and establishing secure external connections, allowing Iran to neutralize and circumvent sanctions effectively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting its preparedness to showcase a resistance economy model, asserts that the moment has arrived for BRICS and allied nations to earnestly consider a viable model for financial, monetary, and banking autonomy that is independent of unilateral mechanisms, he concluded.
