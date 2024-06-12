Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution

Islam Times - Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza continue to claim lives, even as the UN Security Council endorses a ceasefire resolution.

At least 11 people, including children, were killed and many wounded in Israeli attacks in northern and central Gaza.The UN Security Council has approved a US- sponsored resolution aimed at permanently ending Israel’s war on Gaza, with 14 votes in favor and one abstention from Russia.The US has stated that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire deal and urged Hamas to “accept the ceasefire deal on the table” to end the fighting.According to senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri, the group has also agreed to the ceasefire resolution.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, acknowledged the division within the council over the past months but highlighted the significance of the latest resolution. "Today, we adopted the fourth resolution on this conflict," she said.Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, emphasized the importance of the ceasefire. "The number one item in that resolution is to have a ceasefire to end this fighting. And we are determined with our friends to make a long-lasting, permanent ceasefire," he stated.The resolution's passage is seen by some as a potential step toward peace. "We voted in favor of the draft resolution because we believe it can represent a step toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire," said Amar Bendjama, Algeria’s ambassador to the UN.However, questions remain about the specifics of the agreement. Vassily Nabenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, expressed concerns, stating, "What specifically has Israel agreed to? Perhaps we will hear from the Israeli representative. The council should not sign up to any agreement that has vague parameters."The resolution endorsed a three-staged Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by the US. This is not the first UNSC call for an end to war in Gaza; a similar resolution was passed in March but was never implemented. Previously, the US blocked three UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire, reflecting its longstanding policy of diplomatic support for Israel.Since October 7, at least 37,124 people have been killed and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.