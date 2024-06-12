Pro-Palestinian Students Beaten by Police in Los Angeles
Story Code : 1141200
According to Iranpress, the pro-Palestinian students was sitting in the campus of "UCLA" University and were chanting slogans in support of Palestine and Gaza with The American police forces kicking and punching them while holding batons and arrested a number of them with violent behavior.
The pro-Palestinian students at "UCLA" University wore Palestinian keffiyeh and portrayed some of the crimes of the Zionist regime and resisted the brutal attack of the American police.