Wednesday 12 June 2024

Georgian PM Calls US Sanctions Insulting, Out of Line with Spirit of Partnership

He hopes for a reconsideration of the sanctions, emphasizing the importance of deepening relations with the US and EU.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration.

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said that the United States would impose sanctions on the Georgian government if democracy was undermined in Georgia.

President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18. The parliament overrode the presidential veto.The recent law on foreign influence in Georgia has sparked international concern, leading to threats of suspension of EU integration and US sanctions against Georgian officials.
