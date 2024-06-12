Islam Times - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the international community to denounce Israel's aggressive policies, warning of destabilization in the West Asia. Speaking at a high-level conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, Mikati called for global intervention to halt the conflict in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Prime Minister highlighted extensive damage caused by Israeli military actions, including the destruction of farmland, healthcare facilities, and residential homes.Mikati expressed support for UN Security Council Resolution 2735, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire as a crucial step towards peace and stability. He pledged Lebanon's readiness to provide medical assistance to injured individuals in Gaza, particularly children, in collaboration with Palestinian authorities.The conference was convened by King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.