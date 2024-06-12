0
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans

With only two weeks remaining before the election day, the presidential candidates attend regular television and radio programs to explain their plans and make campaign pledges.

The six candidates in the race for the highest executive post in Iran, singled out by the Constitutional Council, are Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The registration process for the 14th round of Iran’s presidential election began on May 30 and ended on June 3.

The election campaign period began on June 9 and will run until June 26, while the nationwide presidential election will be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others.

According to the Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has taken the helm as the acting president at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei until the election of a new president.
