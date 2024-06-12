Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child

Islam Times - An Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah city in southern Gaza has resulted in the death of a child, according to the Wafa news agency.

An unspecified number of individuals were injured in the attack, which took place in the Nassr neighborhood in the north of the city, Wafa reported.In a separate incident, Israeli forces bombed a home in the Shujayea neighborhood in the east of Gaza City. Casualty figures from that attack are unknown.An earlier Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed seven people and injured an unknown number of others, Wafa reported.International medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated that Israel’s brutalities have resulted in the deaths of over 800 people and injuries to more than 2,400 since the start of June, highlighting what it described as the Israeli military’s “disregard for Palestinian lives.”“Numerous military offensives in recent weeks have led to recurrent mass casualty influxes,” MSF said in a statement, urging Israeli forces to “halt these massacres.”“How can the killing of more than 800 people in a single week be considered a military operation adhering to international humanitarian law?” MSF emergency unit chief Brice de le Vingne said in a statement.“We can no longer accept the statement that Israel is taking ‘all precautions’ - this is just propaganda,” de le Vingne added.“Since October, the dehumanization of Palestinians has been a hallmark of this war,” he said.At least 37,164 people have been killed and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.