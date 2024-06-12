Venezuelan FM Views BRICS as 'Driving Force' in Democratizing Global Economy

Islam Times - The BRICS bloc of emerging economies is destined to be "the driving force for the democratization of the global economy," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil was quoted by the Venezuelan press as saying on Tuesday.

"Venezuela recognizes in BRICS a seed that is growing healthy and strong to advance in building a multicentric and pluripolar world," said Gil while addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Dialogue with Developing Countries (BRICS+) in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, Xinhua reported.Venezuela is willing to join the expanded BRICS as a full member and share its experience in promoting Latin American integration, he said.Venezuela is ready to contribute its "extensive natural resources," including one of the world's largest oil and gas reserves, to this model of integration, said Gil.The South American country is a "reliable partner, with the strength and political determination to promote inclusive multilateralism" and "the defense of international law," he added.Venezuela supports the "demand for greater representation of emerging countries and developing economies in the United Nations system," said Gil.Venezuela is participating as a guest in the ministerial meeting of BRICS+, which saw participation from the BRICS countries and 12 major developing countries with regional influence.