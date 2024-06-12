0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 09:40

Saudi FM: Strong Ties with Iran to Ensure Regional Security

Story Code : 1141273
Saudi FM: Strong Ties with Iran to Ensure Regional Security
Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri held a meeting on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.

The top Saudi diplomat paid tribute to the late Iranian president and foreign minister for their role in the rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, saying, “During President (Ebahim) Raisi’s term and my brother Mr. (Hossein) Amirabdollahian, not only were relations resumed, but we also reached a stage of strong cooperation and interaction between the two countries. We remain seriously determined to continue dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.”

“Efforts to pursue and strengthen robust relations between the two countries guarantee stability and security in the region,” the Saudi minister added, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Bin Farhan also expressed satisfaction with the presence of Iranian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj rituals, saying his country will utilize all capacities to hold the Hajj ceremonies in an atmosphere of tranquility and health.

For his part, Baqeri said, “We are confident that the will of Iran and Saudi Arabia is to strengthen and enhance comprehensive relations, and this will has cast its shadow over all aspects of the two countries’ relations.”

“The interaction and solidarity between Iran and Saudi Arabia not only benefit the two countries but also ensure stable and lasting security in the region,” the Iranian caretaker minister added.

Baqeri further pointed to the intensification of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people, including the recent horrific crimes in Rafah, and highlighted the necessity of coordinated and united action by the Islamic countries to demonstrate their vigilance and sensitivity. “Israel must face a serious and effective response from Islamic countries for every aggression and crime.”

At least 37,164 people have been killed and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024