Saudi FM: Strong Ties with Iran to Ensure Regional Security

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia expressed his country’s serious resolve to promote cooperation with Iran, saying strong relations between the two nations would guarantee stability and security in the region.

Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri held a meeting on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.The top Saudi diplomat paid tribute to the late Iranian president and foreign minister for their role in the rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, saying, “During President (Ebahim) Raisi’s term and my brother Mr. (Hossein) Amirabdollahian, not only were relations resumed, but we also reached a stage of strong cooperation and interaction between the two countries. We remain seriously determined to continue dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.”“Efforts to pursue and strengthen robust relations between the two countries guarantee stability and security in the region,” the Saudi minister added, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Bin Farhan also expressed satisfaction with the presence of Iranian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj rituals, saying his country will utilize all capacities to hold the Hajj ceremonies in an atmosphere of tranquility and health.For his part, Baqeri said, “We are confident that the will of Iran and Saudi Arabia is to strengthen and enhance comprehensive relations, and this will has cast its shadow over all aspects of the two countries’ relations.”“The interaction and solidarity between Iran and Saudi Arabia not only benefit the two countries but also ensure stable and lasting security in the region,” the Iranian caretaker minister added.Baqeri further pointed to the intensification of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people, including the recent horrific crimes in Rafah, and highlighted the necessity of coordinated and united action by the Islamic countries to demonstrate their vigilance and sensitivity. “Israel must face a serious and effective response from Islamic countries for every aggression and crime.”At least 37,164 people have been killed and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.