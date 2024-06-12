UN Raises Concerns over ‘Possible’ War Crimes in Israeli Raid on Gaza’s Nuseirat

Islam Times - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed deep concern over potential war crimes committed by Israeli forces during a raid on Nuseirat in Gaza, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, stated on Tuesday that the office is “profoundly shocked” by the impact of the Israeli assault on civilians.“The manner in which the raid was conducted in such a densely populated area seriously calls into question whether the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution – as set out under the laws of war – were respected by the Israeli forces,” Laurence said.Israel claimed to have rescued four captives in an operation in the Nuseirat camp on Saturday, which killed at least 274 people and injured around 700.Israeli forces launched the raid in broad daylight, claiming to strike military infrastructure in the camp as part of a "rescue operation." However, witnesses and journalists reported that Israel bombed residential buildings, leading to higher casualties.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has previously called on Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but Israel has not complied.Laurence noted that Turk welcomed the UN Security Council resolution passed on Monday to endorse a Gaza ceasefire proposal. He emphasized that all parties must ensure the “unfettered flow of humanitarian aid.”Hamas stated on Tuesday that it endorses the resolution and is ready to cooperate with mediators to engage in further indirect negotiations over the resolution's implementation.Israel has failed to adhere to previous UN ceasefire resolutions, including one in March. It has also not complied with the ICJ ruling to cease its actions in Gaza and “immediately halt” operations in Rafah.UNICEF reported on Tuesday that at least 3,000 malnourished children in southern Gaza are at risk of “dying before their families’ eyes.”“Almost 3,000 children have been cut off from treatment for moderate and severe acute malnutrition in southern Gaza, putting them at risk of death as harrowing violence and displacement continue to impact access to healthcare facilities and services for desperate families,” UNICEF said.Since October 7, Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 37,164 people and wounded 84,832.