Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 09:46

Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted

“Israeli” military reported that Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets from southern Lebanon towards Galilee, marking one of the largest barrages, targeting Tiberias for the first time.

The “Israeli” army claims that several rockets were intercepted by the entity's Iron Dome systems and impacted multiple locations, causing several fires.

“Israeli” media reported that an arms factory was hit at “Sasa” as “Safed” suffered from power outage due to Hezbollah rockets strikes in the Upper Galilee and northern 1948 occupied territories.

The massive attack was part of the response to the martyrdom of a Hezbollah commander from “Israeli” airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Sami Abdullah, also known as Haj Abu Taleb, in air raids targeting a residential building in Jouaiyya, south of Lebanon, along with the martyrdom of three other resistance fighters: Mohammad Hussein Sabra [Baqer], Ali Slim Soufan [Kumail] and Hussein Qassem Hmayed [Sajed].

Additionally, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Meron” Base as well as the headquarters of the Northern Corps at the Galilee Division reserve base and its stores in “Amiad”, Ramyah, Raheb, “Zarit” and several sites along the border with Occupied Palestine.
