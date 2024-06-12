Hezbollah Targets Arms Factory in Sasa

Islam Times - Hezbollah rockets hit on Wednesday morning an "Israeli" factory in “Sasa” settlement. It is the “Plasan” factory for military industries, specialized in shielding and protecting machinery and vehicles for the enemy’s army.

Hebrew “Hadashot Bazman” website confirmed that Hezbollah rockets hit the factory 31 kilometers northeast of the city of Safed.

“About 90 rockets were launched from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, and incidents were detected in several areas that resulted in fires,” the “Israeli” army spokesperson said.

The private company has factories in “Israel”, France, and the United States and exports most of its production [more than 95%].

“Plasan” takes the chassis of existing production vehicles and designs bolt-on panels using a variety of specialist materials to withstand bullets, bombs and improvised explosive devices.

According to Hebrew reports, "Plasan" is an “Israeli” company that exports most of its production to the US Armed Forces.