0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 21:34

Biden Speaks on Gun Safety after His Son's Conviction on Firearm Charges

Story Code : 1141379
Biden Speaks on Gun Safety after His Son
"Look, no single action can solve the entirety of the gun violence epidemic. But together our efforts, your efforts, are saving lives," Biden told the crowd at the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference in Washington, DC, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined, he said, heralding his administration's steps to strengthen the country’s gun laws.
 
The US president underlined that he signed into law the most wide-ranging gun violence prevention bill in June 2022, one month after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
 
"It’s the most significant gun legislation in nearly 30 years," he said, adding it was designed to reduce gun violence and save lives.
 
His remarks came after his son Hunter Biden was found guilty Tuesday by a jury in the state of Delaware of all three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in 2018 while he was addicted to crack cocaine.
 
In a statement issued by the White House, the president said he would accept the outcome of the case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.
 
"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," he said, expressing "love and support" for his son.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024