0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 21:35

Morocco Uses AI in Its Courts

Story Code : 1141380
Morocco Uses AI in Its Courts
“AI has introduced significant changes worldwide,” Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi said during a meeting of the Justice Committee in the House of Representatives (the first chamber of parliament).
 
"We have purchased an AI program and handed it over to the President of the Supreme Judicial Council for distribution among judges. This program transcribes the judges' verdicts instead of them writing them manually,” he added, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
The Moroccan minister said that the integration of AI aims to “facilitate the work of lawyers and judges.”
 
He explained that the program would enable legal professionals to search through archives of legal texts and judicial precedents efficiently.
 
On May 14, Ouahbi said his ministry was drafting a law to regulate the use of AI in Morocco.
 
The legislation aims to prevent issues similar to those experienced with social media, “where personal privacy is often not respected,” he added.
 
Morocco plans to host a conference in September to explore international AI practices and establish a legal framework for AI regulation, according to Ouahbi.
 
Last February, Morocco announced the establishment of two AI and digitalization schools in the cities of Taroudant and Berkane, marking a pioneering initiative in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024