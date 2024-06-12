0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 21:38

At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Building Housing Workers in Kuwait

Story Code : 1141382
At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Building Housing Workers in Kuwait
The blaze early on Wednesday morning in the southern Mangaf district also injured dozens of people, the Health Ministry said. The area is heavily populated with foreign laborers, but there was no immediate information on the nationality of the casualties, Al Jazeera reported.
 
Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site.
 
“Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries.
 
Authorities said the fire had been brought under control and were investigating what caused it.
 
“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” a senior police commander told state TV.
 
“We always alert and warn against” cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.
