Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 21:41

Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown

Story Code : 1141384
The ministry warned that hospitals, health centers, and the only oxygen station in Gaza City Governorate are at risk of shutting down due to a lack of fuel.
 
“This exposes the lives of dozens of sick and wounded people to inevitable death,” the ministry stated, adding that medicines stored in refrigerators are at risk of spoiling due to a lack of diesel fuel for generators.
 
“We appeal to all relevant, international and humanitarian institutions to intervene quickly to bring in the necessary fuel, in addition to the electric generators and spare parts needed for maintenance,” the statement continued.
 
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have launched an assault on Shaboura, the northern area of the Rafah refugee camp, deploying artillery and conducting air strikes, according to local reports.
 
In a separate incident, Israeli forces bombed a house in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of six Palestinians, according to Wafa news agency.
 
This brings the total number of casualties from Israeli attacks since dawn to 14, with numerous others wounded.
 
Since October 7, at least 37,164 people have been killed and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.
