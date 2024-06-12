Iran Condemns Deadly Attack on Sudan Village

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned an attack by the paramilitary forces on a village in central Sudan that has killed around 100 people.

He said the killing and wounding of scores of innocent people, including women and children, in a raid on the Wad al-Noura village was ghastly and shocking, the ministry’s website reported.

The spokesman voiced Iran’s concern over the ongoing civil war in Sudan and the dreadful situation of innocent people in different conflict zones in the African country.

Kanaani also highlighted the responsibility of the world community, especially the human rights institutions, to take effective measures and stop the situation on the ground in Sudan.

An attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the village of Wad al-Noura in Gezira state in central Sudan killed “up to 100” people on June 5.

The Wad Madani Resistance Committees reported on social media that the RSF, which has been at war with the regular army for more than a year, attacked the village “in two waves”, deploying heavy artillery.

The committees shared photos of dozens of bodies wrapped for burial in what they described as a “mass grave” in the public square, claiming that the Sudanese army had not heeded a request for help. It said it was “waiting for a confirmed toll of the dead and injured”.

Sudan’s civil war erupted in April 2023, when a rivalry between Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo exploded into an all-out conflict.

The war over the past 14 months has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed infrastructure and crippled Sudan’s economy.

Some 8.3 million people have been displaced, with many forced into neighboring Chad and South Sudan, while hunger and starvation are spreading.

