0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 22:20

Russian Peacekeepers Complete Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabak

Story Code : 1141394
Russian Peacekeepers Complete Withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabak
Azerbaijan and Armenia had fought two wars — first from 1988 to 1994 and then again in 2020 — for control of the then-breakaway enclave, MKosscow Times reports.
 
"The process of the full withdrawal of the manpower, weapons, and equipment of Russia's peacekeeping contingent [in Karabakh] from Azerbaijan was completed on June 12," Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
 
Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers had been stationed in Karabakh, in accordance with a ceasefire agreement between Yerevan and Baku, signed in November 2020. The Russian troops had a mandate to remain until 2025, but Moscow’s war in Ukraine is putting pressure on the country’s armed forces.
 
The withdrawal, which began in April, had been agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024