0
Wednesday 12 June 2024 - 22:23

Yemenis Successfully Hit New Ship in Red Sea

Story Code : 1141396
Yemenis Successfully Hit New Ship in Red Sea
According to Al Jazeera, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization issued a statement and announced that a new maritime incident has occurred in the water near Yemen's Al Hudaydah port city.
 
According to the UKMTO, this ship had an incident 66 nautical miles southeast of Hudaydah in Yemen.
 
According to the report, the ship was hit by a small craft and sustained damages.
 
Meanwhile, Western media have reported that a Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hudaydah and was not under command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room.
 
The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October.
 
Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024