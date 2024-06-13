Al Quds Brigades Pay Tribute to Hezbollah Leader Abu Talib

Islam Times - The Al Quds Brigades, a militant group affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has issued a message to the family of Hezbollah leader Abu Talib, paying tribute to his dedication and support for the Palestinian cause.

The group emphasized that Abu Talib spent most of his time supporting the Palestinian Mujahideen, ensuring their needs were met and overcoming obstacles that hindered their ability to perform their duties towards Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Abu Talib, a prominent figure in the Hezbollah movement, was known for his tireless efforts to promote Palestinian rights and support the Palestinian cause.

His dedication to the struggle for Palestinian self-determination and his unwavering commitment to the defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque have earned him widespread respect and admiration among Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause.The Al Quds Brigades' message serves as a testament to Abu Talib's enduring legacy, which will continue to inspire and motivate those who share his vision for a free and independent Palestine.

As the Palestinian struggle continues, Abu Talib's memory will serve as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and dedication to the cause of Palestinian liberation.The Al Quds Brigades' tribute to Abu Talib is a poignant reminder of the enduring power of the Palestinian struggle and the unwavering commitment of those who have dedicated their lives to its cause.

In the message, the Al Quds Brigades acknowledged Abu Talib's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian struggle, stating that he was a "solid support for the Mujahideen of the Al Quds Brigades in peace and war."