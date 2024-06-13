0
Thursday 13 June 2024 - 08:08

Al Quds Brigades Pay Tribute to Hezbollah Leader Abu Talib

Story Code : 1141457
Al Quds Brigades Pay Tribute to Hezbollah Leader Abu Talib
In the message, the Al Quds Brigades acknowledged Abu Talib's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian struggle, stating that he was a "solid support for the Mujahideen of the Al Quds Brigades in peace and war."
 
The group emphasized that Abu Talib spent most of his time supporting the Palestinian Mujahideen, ensuring their needs were met and overcoming obstacles that hindered their ability to perform their duties towards Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Abu Talib, a prominent figure in the Hezbollah movement, was known for his tireless efforts to promote Palestinian rights and support the Palestinian cause.
 
His dedication to the struggle for Palestinian self-determination and his unwavering commitment to the defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque have earned him widespread respect and admiration among Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause.The Al Quds Brigades' message serves as a testament to Abu Talib's enduring legacy, which will continue to inspire and motivate those who share his vision for a free and independent Palestine.
 
As the Palestinian struggle continues, Abu Talib's memory will serve as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and dedication to the cause of Palestinian liberation.The Al Quds Brigades' tribute to Abu Talib is a poignant reminder of the enduring power of the Palestinian struggle and the unwavering commitment of those who have dedicated their lives to its cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024