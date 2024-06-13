Blaze Engulfs Oil Refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan

Islam Times - A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, news sources reported on Thursday morning.

Footage shows that huge plumes of smoke and flames continue to rise over the facility, south of the city of Erbil.

According to Al-Malouma website, 12 civil defense forces were injured in the blaze.

Erbil-based Rudaw new agency has also reported the injury of several people in “a large out of control" fire at oil refinery fire.

The report adds that rescue and firefighting teams are trying to contain the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

Iraqi sources say fire broke out at the asphalt storage facility of an oil refinery located on Erbil-Gwer road late on Wednesday