0
Thursday 13 June 2024 - 09:34

Blaze Engulfs Oil Refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan

Story Code : 1141477
Blaze Engulfs Oil Refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan
Iraqi sources say fire broke out at the asphalt storage facility of an oil refinery located on Erbil-Gwer road late on Wednesday
 
Footage shows that huge plumes of smoke and flames continue to rise over the facility, south of the city of Erbil.
 
According to Al-Malouma website, 12 civil defense forces were injured in the blaze.
 
Erbil-based Rudaw new agency has also reported the injury of several people in “a large out of control" fire at oil refinery fire.
 
The report adds that rescue and firefighting teams are trying to contain the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Yemen Initiates New Anti-’Israeli’ Ops. in Collaboration with Iraqi Resistance
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
Silencing the Voice of Gaza in ‘House of God’
13 June 2024
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
NATO Does Everything to Prepare for Clash with Russia: Senior Diplomat
13 June 2024
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
UN: 3k Malnourished Kids in Gaza Dying Before Eyes of Families
13 June 2024
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
Hezbollah Pledges More Powerful Strikes on Israel
12 June 2024
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
Hungary Will Not Participate in NATO Efforts in Ukraine: PM Orban
12 June 2024
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
Bolton: US People Not Taking Trump’s Threats of Revenge Seriously Enough
12 June 2024
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
Gaza Health Ministry Urges Immediate Fuel Supply As Hospitals Face Shutdown
12 June 2024
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
Iran Presidential Candidates Outline Plans
12 June 2024
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
Israeli Military Bombs Rafah Home, Killing Child
12 June 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Ceasefire must End ‘Israel’s’ Aggression Completely
12 June 2024
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
Hezbollah Launched 100s of Rockets towards North of Occupied Palestine: ‘Safed, Tiberias’ Targeted
12 June 2024
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
Eleven Killed in Israeli Attacks despite UNSC Ceasefire Resolution
12 June 2024