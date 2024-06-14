Sayyed Al-Houthi Slams Some Arab Monarchies for Collaborating with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi has censured the ongoing massacre of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the inaction of the Arab world, arguing that some Arab rulers are even betraying Muslims through collaboration with “Israel”.

Al--Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday evening, emphasizing that no one can be “neutral and indifferent” in the face of the mass genocide in Gaza.He went on to praise the steely resilience and perseverance of Gaza-based resistance fighters against the formidably armed “Israeli” forces, saying the Palestinians have managed to gain outstanding achievements despite limited means at their disposal.“The steadfastness of resistance fighters in Gaza attests to their unshakable faith and deep awareness,” the Ansarullah chief said.Al-Houthi further condemned the “Israeli” massacre at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where at least 210 Palestinians were martyred and more than 400 others wounded.He stressed that the offensive, which resulted in the recovery of four “Israeli” captives held by Hamas resistance movement, could not be viewed as a success as it came after more than eight months of relentless bloody campaign against Gaza.“The ‘Israeli’ military has failed to accomplish any objective in Gaza war, and has recorded nothing other than cold-blooded massacre of women and children” in the coastal sliver, the Ansarullah leader said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Houthi pointed to the spiraling pro-Palestinian protests that are rocking universities across the United States, stating that participants face detention, suspension and other punishments as they condemn “Israel's” aggression on the Palestinians in Gaza.Commenting on Hezbollah operations against “Israeli” military positions in the northern side of the 1948 occupied territories in retaliation for the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni leader stated that the missile and drone strikes have dealt “painful” blows to the Zionist enemy.“Heavy-caliber Burkan [Volcano] missiles employed by Hezbollah fighters have brought about large-scale destruction at the targeted ‘Israeli’ military installations,” he said.The Ansarullah chief also stated that Yemeni naval units have so far struck 145 “Israeli” vessels and commercial ships affiliated to the entity in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, stating that the maritime operations have forced the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea to leave the area.He also warned Saudi Arabia against joining hands with the US to strike Yemen over anti-“Israel” operations.Al-Houthi then lauded the recent breakup of an American-“Israeli” spy cell in Yemen as a major achievement, stating that the development delivered a heavy blow to the US intelligence system.The Ansarullah leader finally urged the Yemeni nation to pour onto the streets on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing "Israeli" offensive in the Gaza Strip.