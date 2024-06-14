0
Friday 14 June 2024 - 09:16

Yemen Continues Sea Ops in Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1141658
Saree made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, saying the operations had taken place “in the past 24 hours.”

“The first operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea, targeting the ship ‘Verbena,’” Saree said, noting that the vessel had been “directly hit, causing it to catch fire.”

“The second operation targeted the ship ‘Seaguardian’ in the Red Sea, achieving a direct hit,” he added, unveiling that “The third operation targeted the ship ‘Athina’ in the Red Sea, also achieving a direct hit.”

According to Saree, the triple operations were conducted using several naval strike and ballistic missiles as well as drones.

The forces, Saree stated, “will continue to expand operations and develop military capabilities in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in defense of the dear Yemen.”

“The pro-Palestinian operations would continue as long as the ‘Israeli’ entity kept up the war and a simultaneous siege that Tel Aviv has been enforcing against Gaza,” the official concluded.
