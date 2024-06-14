0
Friday 14 June 2024 - 09:21

Biden: Not to Pardon Son Hunter after Gun Conviction

Story Code : 1141660
Biden: Not to Pardon Son Hunter after Gun Conviction
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 meeting in Italy on Thursday, Biden expressed his stance clearly.

“I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said I would abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him,” Biden stated.

When asked if he would consider commuting Hunter's sentence, the US President firmly replied, "no."

A federal jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden guilty on all charges, determining that he had violated laws designed to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

The conviction marks a historic first, as it is the first time a sitting President’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their family member's term in office.

Hunter Biden faces the possibility of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing. However, as a first-time offender, he is expected to receive a sentence considerably less than the maximum.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024