Biden: Not to Pardon Son Hunter after Gun Conviction

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has declared he will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, following Hunter's conviction on three federal felony gun charges earlier this week.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 meeting in Italy on Thursday, Biden expressed his stance clearly.“I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said I would abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him,” Biden stated.When asked if he would consider commuting Hunter's sentence, the US President firmly replied, "no."A federal jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden guilty on all charges, determining that he had violated laws designed to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.The conviction marks a historic first, as it is the first time a sitting President’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their family member's term in office.Hunter Biden faces the possibility of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing. However, as a first-time offender, he is expected to receive a sentence considerably less than the maximum.