Putin: Comprehensive Deal Good Basis for Closer Ties with Iran

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said the comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement with Iran serves as a good legal basis for the expansion of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber on Thursday, Putin expressed his condolences to the government and people of Iran on the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.He described the level of cooperation and the speed of development of relations between Moscow and Tehran in various economic sectors as very good and satisfactory, adding that the comprehensive document of cooperation between the two countries serves as a suitable legal basis for the development of relations.The Russian president also described the full implementation of all bilateral agreements as the main agenda of relations.Referring to the conclusion of a deal on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, Putin called it a suitable ground for the development, strengthening and dynamism of relations between Russia and Iran.He also emphasized the need for Moscow and Tehran to follow up and implement the previous agreements, especially in the transportation and energy sectors.Putin finally wished success for the Iranian nation in the upcoming presidential election.For his part, Mokhber appreciated the Russian government's sympathy with the government and people of Iran following the passing away of President Raisi.He also congratulated Putin on the Russian Federation's National Day and described Tehran-Moscow relations as strategic and based on unchangeable principles.“The full implementation of all agreements made, including in the trade, transit and energy sectors, forms the main agenda of bilateral relations and the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to implement it,” he added, the Iranian president’s official website reported.Hailing the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the North-South Transit Corridor, the BRICS group, and the Eurasian Economic Union, Mokhber emphasized the importance of consolidating the legal foundations of mutual cooperation.