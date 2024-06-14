0
Friday 14 June 2024 - 09:32

Iraqi Resistance Forces Attack Israeli Airbase in Haifa

Story Code : 1141664
Iraqi Resistance Forces Attack Israeli Airbase in Haifa
In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance reiterated its commitment to continued strikes against Israeli strongholds as part of the second phase of the operations against occupation.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Resistance said it had struck vital targets in the port of Haifa, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and other vital targets in the occupied Golan Heights on Monday.

The operations come in support of Palestinian people in Gaza and Rafah and in response to the Israeli massacres against innocent Palestinian civilians, according to the Resistance's statements.

Last week, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out two joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, marking the first time the two factions of the Axis of Resistance publicly conducted coordinated strikes against Israel, Al Mayadeen reported.
