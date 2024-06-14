0
Friday 14 June 2024 - 09:36

US Must Convince Israel to Accept Permanent Ceasefire: Hamas

Story Code : 1141667
US Must Convince Israel to Accept Permanent Ceasefire: Hamas
“The Israelis want the ceasefire only for six weeks and then they want to go back to the fight, which I think the Americans, till now, have not convinced the Israelis to accept (a permanent ceasefire),” Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, told CNN.

He said Hamas needed “a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians to determine their future by themselves, the reconstruction, the (lifting) of the siege … and we are ready to talk about a fair deal about the prisoners exchange.”

Hamdan also said that he didn’t know how many Zionists were kept as war prisoners inside the Gaza Strip.

“I don’t have any idea about that. No one has an idea about this,” he said, adding that the Israeli offensive to free four of the captives last Saturday killed three others, including an American citizen.

The Zionist regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which was carried out in retaliation for the regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

So far, the Israeli war has killed 37,202 people in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and wounded 84,932 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024