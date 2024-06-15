Israeli Air Strike Kills One, Wounds Others in Lebanon

Islam Times - A Lebanese woman has been killed and at least seven people were wounded by an Israeli air strike last night in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the air strike targeted a house in the village of Jennata.As cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces continues, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the “continuation of Israeli attacks and the deliberate killing of people, destruction of towns, and burning of crops, is not only a matter of condemnation and denunciation by us, but it is a destructive and terrorist aggression.”“It is a terrorist attack that the international community must put an end to,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.The Israeli regime’s politicians and its military officials have increased their rhetoric of war against Lebanon.There is increasing concern the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border is reaching a critical point.Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s onslaught on Gaza continues to kill civilians.Fresh Israeli bombing that targeted the Saudi neighborhood, west of Rafah city, has killed three Palestinians.According to the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, there are more than 200 Palestinian children currently at risk of dying due to malnutrition.Israeli helicopter gunships, attack drones and warplanes strike Rafah as Palestinian fighters engage Israeli troops in running street battles.At least 14 Palestinians were killed following Israeli air strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza City.At least 37,232 Palestinian people have been killed and 85,037 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.