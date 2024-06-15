Hezbollah Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on Israeli Targets

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement attacked multiple Israeli military targets with missiles in retaliation for the Zionist regime’s recent acts of aggression against villages in southern Lebanon and also in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Hezbollah’s military media outlets released a series of statements outlining the attacks and their outcomes.On Friday morning, the Hezbollah forces targeted a gathering of the Zionist soldiers in Khallet Warde with rocket weapons, and also launched a rocker strike against Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba.A series of other strikes by Hezbollah fighters targeted Al-Samaqah site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba and the Al-Mutela site.In response to the Israeli attacks on the southern villages of Lebanon and residential areas, including the recent assault on the town of Jannata, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Szold settlements with tens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets on Friday, a statement said, Al Manar reported.The Hezbollah fighters have also carried out retaliatory attacks on buildings used by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Metula settlement, and have wreaked destruction on Israeli surveillance systems at Masgav Am and Jal Al-Deir sites.The Islamic Resistance fighters also targeted the deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons on Friday.A video shows the Islamic Resistance’s operation targeting the Israeli enemy’s Al-Raheb site at the southern Lebanese border with heavy machine guns and artillery shells.