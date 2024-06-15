0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 00:03

Hezbollah Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on Israeli Targets

Story Code : 1141808
Hezbollah Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on Israeli Targets
Hezbollah’s military media outlets released a series of statements outlining the attacks and their outcomes.

On Friday morning, the Hezbollah forces targeted a gathering of the Zionist soldiers in Khallet Warde with rocket weapons, and also launched a rocker strike against Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba.

A series of other strikes by Hezbollah fighters targeted Al-Samaqah site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba and the Al-Mutela site.

In response to the Israeli attacks on the southern villages of Lebanon and residential areas, including the recent assault on the town of Jannata, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Szold settlements with tens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets on Friday, a statement said, Al Manar reported.

The Hezbollah fighters have also carried out retaliatory attacks on buildings used by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Metula settlement, and have wreaked destruction on Israeli surveillance systems at Masgav Am and Jal Al-Deir sites.

The Islamic Resistance fighters also targeted the deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons on Friday.

A video shows the Islamic Resistance’s operation targeting the Israeli enemy’s Al-Raheb site at the southern Lebanese border with heavy machine guns and artillery shells.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024