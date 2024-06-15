0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 00:10

Sayyed Nasrallah Talks in Memorial Ceremony of Assassinated Cmdr

Story Code : 1141811
Seyyed Nasrallah will address the memorial service which will kick off at 17:00 (Beirut time) on Wednesday (June 19, 2024), at Mujtaba Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), Al Manar reported.

Martyr Abdallah (Abu Talib) was martyred along with three Hezbollah fighters in an Israeli strike in the southern town of Jwayya on Tuesday (June 11).

He was laid to rest on Wednesday (June 12). Hezbollah staged several strikes against Israeli targets in retaliation for Abdallah’s martyrdom, with the Lebanese resistance movement staging on Thursday the largest attack since the start of the war on October 8, 2023. Nearly 200 rockets, missiles, and drones were deployed by Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance fighters, targeting at least 6 military sites and barracks across the Zionist entity’s north.
