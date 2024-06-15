US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks

Islam Times - The Defense Intelligence Agency has released a new report detailing how Yemeni army's maritime attacks have affected international trade, admitting to failure of the US and UK attacks to stop Yemenis.

The Defense Intelligence Agency has released the report, “Yemen: Houthi Attacks Placing Pressure on International Trade,” detailing how Yemeni army's maritime attacks have affected international trade.The reports concludes that Yemen's Ansarullah is a growing threat to international trade, which has forced more than 30 international shipping companies to change their sailing routes.. From November 2023 to March 2024, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement attacked at least 43 ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the report added, admitting that the US and UK attcks against Yemen have failed to stop the threat.The US and Western states have failed to stop the Yemenis from supporting the Palestinians. More than 37,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 84,900 others injured, according to local health authorities. Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine