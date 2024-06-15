Iran Warns Sanctions Taking Toll on Disabled People

Islam Times - The head of State Welfare Organization of Iran (SWO) has censured illegal sanctions imposed by the US and Western governments on the country’s community of persons with disabilities.

Head of Iran's State Welfare Organization Ali Mohammad Qaderi delivered a speech to the 17th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP), which was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 11-13.In his speech, the Iranian official denounced the sanctions for violating the human rights principles and putting pressure on the Iranian community of persons with disabilities.The full text of the statement is as follows:Distinguished representatives, ladies, and gentlemen,I am honored to participate in this conference and to deliver a speech as the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the head of the State Welfare Organization, which serves as the national authority for implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Iran.I would also like to seize this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the distinguished President of the conference and to the representatives of various countries who have worked tirelessly to organize this international conference, during which we can exchange views on, examine, and improve the rights of persons with disabilities. Additionally, I wish to recall with respect our martyred President, who was a steadfast advocate for persons with disabilities.Respecting persons with disabilities and striving to create equal opportunities for them has always been integral to our religious and national teachings, as well as the programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. One of the most significant measures we have undertaken to support the rights of persons with disabilities is the enactment of the Law on Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran reviewed and revised this law in 2017 in order to better implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, the Islamic Republic of Iran mandated that all governmental and non-governmental bodies observe the rights of persons with disabilities under the supervision of the second-highest executive authority in the country.Going forward, I would like to present a brief report on the most significant actions undertaken by the State Welfare Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran to promote the social inclusion of persons with disabilities and their active participation in society, as well as strategies to enhance community initiatives.One of the Government’s most noteworthy achievements has been the establishment of a comprehensive system for screening, diagnosing, and monitoring the incidence and prevalence of various forms of disabilities across all age groups within national programs. This collaborative effort involves cooperation with multiple agencies. Through this system, we can proactively prevent the onset of various forms of disabilities and mitigate their exacerbation, guided by scientific criteria and within the framework of recommendations set forth by the World Health Organization.Information pertaining to persons with disabilities is meticulously recorded in a database according to the International Classification of Functioning, Disability, and Health (ICF) based upon the type and severity of disability, their level of functioning, and the specific needs they require. Subsequently, services are tailored and rendered to these groups accordingly.In an earnest endeavor to enhance both the quantitative and qualitative dimensions of services required by persons with disabilities, particularly in less-privileged areas, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has prioritized the implementation of community-based rehabilitation programs at the national level. These initiatives adhere closely to the principles outlined in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Notably, these programs have yielded considerable advancements, particularly in recent years.The implementation of the microfinance service program in rural areas of the country aims to foster both economic and social empowerment among persons with disabilities and their families. This initiative operates in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and local facilitators. Furthermore, the program emphasizes job skills training, particularly in native and local occupations, leveraging the abundant local resources available to mitigate deprivation within these regions.The Islamic Republic of Iran, with a commitment to further enhancing the empowerment, independence, and social integration of persons with disabilities, has embarked on comprehensive initiatives to ensure accessibility in both physical environments and cyberspace. To that end, the National Coordination and Follow-up Headquarters for Accessibility Adaptation has been established to oversee the measures undertaken by executive bodies.One noteworthy action taken by the aforementioned Headquarters is the formulation of national accessibility standards for cyberspace, tailored to address the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, especially those with sensory impairments, such as visual and hearing impairments. These standards have been formally signed off on to all relevant executive bodies.The utilization of assistive technologies among persons with disabilities has proven highly efficacious in facilitating their attainment of optimal abilities and fostering both professional and social independence. This endeavor holds significant potential to alleviate feelings of isolation and promote active engagement in personal, social, and community development endeavors. Key actions encompass assessing individual needs, identifying requisite equipment, facilitating equipment procurement and provision, and delivering comprehensive training to ensure proficient usage.The Islamic Republic of Iran, in its commitment to fostering employment opportunities for persons with disabilities and upholding the principles of equality and social equity, has implemented measures to reserve 3% of employment quotas in executive bodies for persons with disabilities, as stipulated in the Law on Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This provision enables persons with disabilities to pursue employment opportunities across diverse sectors, based on their unique abilities and interests.Currently, more than 50 rehabilitation and supportive services, offered at non-governmental rates, are covered by health insurance, significantly enhancing the health and quality of life for persons with disabilities. In accordance with the law, affordable transportation and education for persons with disabilities are also provided. Over 1.6 million persons, spanning from infancy to old age and encompassing various types and degrees of disabilities, are covered, and the Islamic Republic of Iran delivers rehabilitation services through a network of educational and rehabilitation centers.The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has established daily vocational centers to offer both formal and informal educational and skill training services to persons with disabilities. These centers focus not only on providing fundamental professional training but also on enhancing communication and interpersonal skills, cognitive abilities, and daily living activities. The Law on Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities ensures support for all persons with disabilities, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion, age, or gender.Support for the employment of persons with disabilities includes reserving at least 3% of employment quotas specifically for them, ensuring competition occurs among individuals with disabilities rather than against those without disabilities. This achievement is another direct result of the Law on Protecting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, specialized training programs have been established to develop sign language interpreters who can assist individuals with hearing disabilities within the judicial system. This also represents another significant advancement.With the help of God and the active participation of specialized teams and non-governmental organizations for persons with disabilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make every effort to enhance and expand the necessary services for persons with disabilities, both quantitatively and qualitatively, in accordance with the framework of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.This is notwithstanding the fact that the cruel sanctions imposed by the United States and many Western countries on the Islamic Republic of Iran have significantly increased the prime costs of rehabilitation items and specialized services, and affected the economic capabilities of individuals receiving such services.Now, the global community and human rights forums must address these critical questions: Which human rights principles are consistent with and justify the sanctions imposed on the Iranian community of persons with disabilities?The second question is: Don’t you think that creating barriers to the international communication of the Iranian community of persons with disabilities will ultimately deprive them of their equal rights to educational and rehabilitation facilities?Mr. President,In conclusion, I must take this opportunity to highlight the dire plight of the Palestinian people, particularly the children of Gaza and persons with disabilities who endure unimaginable suffering under the Israeli regime’s brutal occupation. The Zionist regime’s systematic repression serves as a stark reminder of the most harrowing chapters in human history.Atrocities such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and widespread humanitarian crises are occurring before our very eyes. The deliberate destruction of healthcare facilities and infrastructure has further compounded the crisis, depriving Palestinians with disabilities of access to vital services. It is incumbent upon the international community to act decisively and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its egregious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.Thank you.