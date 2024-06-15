Islam Times - One of the presidential candidates expressed hope to activate women's role in the social and cultural fields.

The presidential candidate believes in activating women's role in social, and cultural arenas. Massoud Pezesbkian in his presidential campaign said: "Discriminations that have arisen about the strata and religions should be eliminated.The candidate said: I believe that the rights of women, tribes and races should be respected and I will defend the right as much as we can.He said: "For forty years, we have been trying to solve issues such as hijab in women's society with interventions, but we have not reached any results.Pezeshkian pointed out that together by voting, problems can be solved.