The US urged Iran on Thursday to cooperate with the UN’s nuclear watchdog after it reported that Tehran continues to expand its nuclear program."Iran must cooperate with the IAEA without further delay to fully implement its legally binding safeguards obligations," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.The statement came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday in a report that Iran is further expanding its nuclear capacities, one week after the agency's board of governors passed a resolution criticizing Tehran's lack of cooperation.The report showed that Iran aims to continue expanding its nuclear program "in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose," Miller said."We remain in close coordination with our partners and allies and are prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran should its non-cooperation with the IAEA continue," he added.In this document, by repeating the political claims rooted in the fake documents of the Zionist regime, Tehran is asked to provide credible explanations regarding "uranium particles of human origin in two undeclared locations in Iran" and to inform the Agency of the current location(s) of the material. nuclear or contaminated equipment". This is while the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency have visited Iran's nuclear facilities many times and have never found any evidence to show that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program has deviated towards military purposes.Iran has also continued its cooperation with the Agency within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement. It emphasizes that the remaining issues can be resolved with a professional approach and without the agency's bias. However, the hasty and unconstructive resolution of the European Troika claimed that in the absence of "the necessary, full and unequivocal cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency to resolve all remaining safeguards issues", the Director General of the Agency may be required to provide a "comprehensive and updated assessment of the likelihood of the presence or use of undeclared nuclear material concerning the remaining past and present issues of Iran's nuclear program, based on available information."