Saturday 15 June 2024

Iran's Acting FM: Dialogues to be Continued with Saudi Officials to Guarantee Successful Hajj

According to Iran press On the eve of the departure of Iranian pilgrims to the holy shrines, Ali Bagheri Kani, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a telephone call with Abdul Fattah Nawab, the representative of the Supreme Leader and Head of Iranian Pilgrims.

Bagheri Kani, emphasizing the spiritual duty of Hajj and the upcoming days of departure of the Iranian Pilgrims to the holy land of Revelation, expressed hope that Iranian pilgrims will benefit spiritually from this holy time and place and return to the Islamic homeland with an acceptable Hajj.

Bagheri Kani further said: "Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will make every effort to facilitate the Hajj of Iranian compatriots, and for this purpose and to hold a successful and peaceful Hajj, it has a continuous dialogue with the respected officials of Saudi Arabia."

In this conversation, Seyyed Abdul Fattah Nawab gave explanations regarding the situation of Iranian pilgrims and made the necessary predictions for the presence of pilgrims in the deserts of Arafat, Al-Mashʿar, and Mina, as well as the continued presence of pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

In this telephone conversation, Ali Bagheri thanked the hard work and efforts of all Iranian institutions to facilitate the affairs of Hajj, especially the Iranian Hajj Mission, as well as the relevant officials of Saudi Arabia.
