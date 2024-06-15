0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 00:32

Poll: 61% of Gazans Lost at Least One Relative in War

Story Code : 1141823
Poll: 61% of Gazans Lost at Least One Relative in War
The PCPSR published the results of a survey study that it conducted in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the period between May 26 and June 1, focusing on the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, the subsequent war, the Israeli ground invasion, the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the atrocities of the war, and the aftermath of the war in Gaza, The Palestinian Information Center reported.

The survey noted that “The data collection did not include the besieged Northern Gaza Strip, which is witnessing increasing famine, according to international reports”.

The poll found out that about 61% of the victims among the residents of the Gaza Strip, said that “one or more relatives were martyred in the current war, while 65% said one or more relatives were injured”.

The survey also found that “only 26% of the residents of the Gaza Strip were able to reach a place where they can get help, while 72% said they managed to get help but with great difficulty and risk, and 2% said they could not receive help at all.”

Around 64% of Gaza residents said they had sufficient food for only one or two days, while 36% said they did not have sufficient food for one or two days, according to the poll.

The PCPSR pointed out that “the sample size of this survey was 1,570 people, including 760 people interviewed face-to-face in the West Bank (in 76 residential locations) and 750 people in the Gaza Strip (in 75 locations).”
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024