0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 00:35

Israel Freezing Work Permits for 80,000 Palestinian Workers from West Bank

Story Code : 1141825
Israel Freezing Work Permits for 80,000 Palestinian Workers from West Bank
“The Israeli Civil Administration, which is a unit in the Ministry of Defense, has begun freezing nearly 80,000 work permits for Palestinian workers from the West Bank,” the Israeli public broadcaster said.

Since the start of Tel Aviv's war on Gaza on October 7 last year, Israel has prevented workers from the West Bank from accessing the Israeli labor market.

The broadcasting authority claimed days ago that the Israeli army was renewing work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian workers from the West Bank.

Prior to the war on Gaza, more than 170,000 Palestinians were working in Israel, constituting an important source of income for the Palestinian economy.

Israel does not allow Palestinian workers to pass through Israeli checkpoints except after obtaining permits from the Israeli army.

Previous estimates from the Israeli Ministry of Finance indicate that the absence of Palestinian workers in the construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors resulted in a monthly loss of 3 billion shekels (840 million dollars).

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after an attack by the Hamas group on October 7, 2023.

At least 543 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024