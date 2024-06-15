0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 10:30

Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry

The former major general reserve in “Israel’s” occupation army, was quoted as saying that “Israel” has lost control over the Galilee region adjacent to the Lebanese border, and a populated town in the north has been evacuated by settlers.

“Hezbollah has established a security zone inside” “Israel”, Ron-Tal said. “Instead of being in southern Lebanon, it is now in northern ‘Israel’. We are losing the Galilee. Most people will not return.”

The former “Israeli” commander added, "I was in ‘Kiryat Shmona’ yesterday. It is a ghost town. It is an abandoned war zone. The only thing you can see there are animals. You just want to cry."
